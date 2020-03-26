Coronavirus: Oshawa, Ont., grocery store employee diagnosed with COVID-19 dies in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 40s who worked at an Oshawa Real Canadian Superstore location has died after becoming ill with coronavirus.

Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario’s associate medical officer of health, confirmed the news during an update at Queen’s Park on Thursday.

The employee’s diagnosis was first announced by Galen Weston, the executive chairman of Loblaw Companies Limited, on Monday.

Weston said the company was taking several steps in response to the news.

He said the business is working with public health officials as they investigate to determine the employee’s recent contacts, adding any fellow employees who need to self-isolate will be paid in full.

In addition to regular store cleaning, Weston said the store will close for a deep clean in consultation with public health staff.

As of Thursday evening, the Ontario government said there were 835 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. In total, 15 Ontario residents have died and eight cases have been resolved.