Okanagan weather: unsettled pattern returns

Send this page to someone via email

After a nice round of mid-week sunshine, an unsettled pattern is setting itself up over B.C. heading into the weekend.

In the Central Okanagan on Thursday morning, it felt like minus-9 with the wind chill before clouds started sliding in, with temperatures jumping into high single digits during the day.

Story continues below advertisement

Clouds with a slight chance of showers will linger Thursday night and into Friday, as the mercury heads for double digits in the afternoon.

The second weekend of spring will remain mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers on Saturday and a slightly better chance on Sunday.

Cloud cover lingers in the Okanagan on Saturday with a slight chance of showers. SkyTracker Weather

Afternoon highs should manage to make it into low double digits in most areas both days.

The unsettled weather pattern sticks around into the work week, with a chance of showers at times and afternoon highs edging into low double digits.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Story continues below advertisement