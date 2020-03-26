Kathy Griffin says she can’t get coronavirus test despite ‘painful’ symptoms, blames Trump

Send this page to someone via email

Kathy Griffin says she has “unbearably painful” symptoms and has accused U.S. President Donald Trump of lying about how many coronavirus tests the United States has performed.

She replied to a tweet from Trump boasting about a large number of Americans being tested for COVID-19.

1:20 Coronavirus outbreak: Trump says return to normal by Easter would be a ‘great timeline’ Coronavirus outbreak: Trump says return to normal by Easter would be a ‘great timeline’

“Just reported that the United States has done far more ‘testing’ than any other nation, by far,” Trump tweeted Wednesday. “In fact, over an eight day span, the United States now does more testing than what South Korea (which has been a very successful tester) does over an eight week span. Great job!”

“He’s lying,” Griffin tweeted alongside photos of herself in the hospital. “I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms.

“The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions #TESTTESTTEST.”

He’s lying. I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms. The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions. #TESTTESTTEST https://t.co/18fRiOBsdN pic.twitter.com/0sU9fHu4r0 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 25, 2020

According to CNN, the U.S. has conducted more tests overall than South Korea, but it has conducted far fewer per capita.

If diagnosed, Griffin will join a long list of celebrities who have revealed they’ve tested positive for the new coronavirus, including Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and Andy Cohen.

0:48 Coronavirus outbreak: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for COVID-19

Griffin and Trump have previously feuded following the outrage over her Trump “beheading” photo — which ultimately lost her work, including her annual New Year’s Eve co-hosting gig on CNN.

Due to the photograph, the My Life on the D-List star lost income, received death threats, was denounced by Trump, landed on an Interpol criminal list and was afraid to leave home. She also said she was under investigation by the Department of Justice for two months.

“It shouldn’t happen to an American citizen,” she told the Associated Press in April 2018. Griffin said she understands if people don’t like the photo but that it is protected speech. “If there’s one amendment I’m familiar with, it’s the First Amendment. I know it back and forth and it’s how I make my living.”

