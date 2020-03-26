Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site coming to Dauphin

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Public Insurance is closing its service centre in Dauphin so it can be used as a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site.

The crown corporation says the service centre will close at the end of the day Thursday. Then it will be converted into a testing centre.

“Manitobans are working together during these very difficult times,” said Manitoba’s Crown Services Minister, Jeff Wharton, in a release Thursday morning.

“I want to thank MPI for its continued community leadership and cooperation with this effort. Working together, we will overcome this challenge stronger than ever before.”

An opening date for the new drive-thru centre has not been announced, and MPI stressed Manitobans should not visit the site without being directed to do so.

Prairie Mountain Health will make an announcement when the site is ready to open, MPI said.

As of Thursday morning, Manitoba had 36 probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19, including at least one from the Prairie Mountain Health region.

A number of testing sites have been set up across Manitoba, and on Thursday the province announced new sites will open Friday in Eriksdale and Pine Falls.

Information on locations and hours of operation of the sites are available on the province’s website.

As of Wednesday 5,606 tests have been performed at testing sites across the province.

Anyone concerned about their exposure or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links–Info Santé at 204-788-8200 or (toll-free) at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

Manitoba Public Insurance says all remaining customer appointments scheduled at the Dauphin service centre will be cancelled and impacted customers will be contacted directly.

