Crime

Halton Police moving to protect shops and businesses during province shut down

By Shiona Thompson Global News
Posted March 26, 2020 12:29 pm
.
. Don Mitchell / Global News

Ontario is only part-way through a provincial order for shops and businesses deemed non-essential to shut down.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has come out with some suggestions to make sure that the pandemic shut down isn’t a criminal’s opportunity.

Among the ideas:

  • Remove valuables from storefront displays
  • Keep the interior, front, and rear entrances well lit
  • Keep some lighting on inside for surveillance opportunities
  • Remove valuables such as cash from the till and leave them open so the empty cash tray in plain view
  • Ensure the contact information is up to date on any alarm monitoring system
  • Post clear signage on the door/window that indicates the premise is monitored by an alarm company and no money is kept on the premises, and that provides contact information for the police and business owner in the event someone sees damage to property or suspicious activity
  • consider installing a surveillance camera system that can be monitored online
  • consider installing laminate on windows and glass doors to increase glass integrity from blunt force
  • ensure all doors are properly secured
Hamilton police say they will conduct targeted and proactive patrols of businesses that have closed to ensure they are secure.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
