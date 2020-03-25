Coronavirus: Students at York University residence told to go into self-isolation

Send this page to someone via email

All students living in a residence building at York University have been advised to go into self-isolation after an individual began exhibiting “some symptoms similar to those of COVID-19.”

The notice was posted on the university’s website on Wednesday regarding Founders Residence.

The university, however, said the individual exhibiting symptoms does not have either a presumptive or confirmed case of COVID-19.

“York has carefully planned for this scenario and we immediately notified Toronto Public Health to ensure the person is receiving the appropriate care and that proper precautions are being taken to minimize the risk of transmission, including contacting anyone else they believe may be at risk,” the message read.

“Students and employees sharing space with this individual have been provided additional communication on this matter.

“In addition, as a precaution TPH advised that all persons living in the residence should immediately go into self-isolation.”

The university said additional information regarding the case wouldn’t be provided in order to respect the student’s privacy.

Ontario confirmed 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total up to 671 active cases. Five additional deaths were also reported, bringing the provincial total to 13.

A community member in Founders Residence was experiencing symptoms similar to those of COVID-19. We have taken all precautions as directed by public health including self-isolation of those in residence. Updates will be provided when available: https://t.co/41iTtZM4HD — York University (@yorkuniversity) March 26, 2020