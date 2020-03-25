Hiring blitz at Quebec businesses considered ‘essential services’

Send this page to someone via email

While operations at many Quebec businesses have come to a grinding halt due to novel coronavirus safety measures, others are scrambling to find new employees.

All non-essential businesses are now closed in Quebec in an effort to slow the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ve been ordered to stay that way until at least April 13.

The lockdown means countless businesses have been forced to lay off staff, but some employers say they don’t have enough workers to meet demand, especially the health care sector.

“It’s a funny paradox,” said Dalia Toledano, executive director of community health and partnerships at the West Island CIUSSS. “We’re all deployed, we need a lot of people, and [in] other sectors, they’re being laid off.”

Toledano said the West Island regional health authority desperately needs many types of help.

“It could be housekeeping, administrative, professional.” Tweet This

“If they’re looking and available they can apply, and we have a fast-track system because we are looking for helping hands during this time,” she explained.

“If you’re willing to take on just about anything, there’s something out there for you if you want to work,” said HR expert Sherri Rabinovitch.

With people being encouraged to stay at home and have their necessities, including groceries, delivered, Rabinovitch said delivery drivers have also been in high demand.

On Wednesday, Global News found postings for driving jobs at all the major food delivery services like Uber Eats and Foodora.

Meal prep services like Goodfood are also noticing a big spike in demand — they too have a need for more staff.

“We started seeing surging demand March 13, when Quebec closed down schools and daycares,” said Goodfood CEO Jonathan Ferrari. “It’s been pretty much flowing from there.”

Ferrari said the company is hiring 500 people across the country right now, with about a quarter of them in Montreal.

Veg Pro, the maker of Attitude pre-washed vegetables also needs workers at the Sherrington, Quebec plant south of Montreal. They’re even willing to hire people who just need work temporarily.

“The main point is to help out people in the current context, helping people get into the plant, entry-level roles they don’t need specific training experience,” said Jean-François Thériault, executive director of human resources at Veg Pro. He added the company is filling multiple full-time positions as well, and that they would be open to having people who seek temporary jobs stay on for the long term.

Rabinovitch says companies making medical equipment and hand sanitizer are also hiring.

“I think it’s important to go to LinkedIn, tons of jobs are being posted,” she said.

Though times may seem bleak, there are jobs to be had.