Health

Coronavirus: All Lake Simcoe Region conservation areas closed

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 5:59 pm
Premier Doug Ford orders closure of all non-essential workplaces
As the Ontario government works to get ahead of COVID-19, Premier Doug Ford is ordering the closure of every non-essential workplaces in Ontario. Miranda Anthistle reports.

All conservation areas under the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority are closed until further notice due to the novel coronavirus.

“Due to the non-essential nature of our conservation areas, we are no longer able to maintain trails, hazard trees and undertake other non-essential services during COVID-19,” reads a statement by the local conservation authority.

“This difficult decision was made in support of legislation put in place by the province to stop the spread of COVID-19 and to keep our watershed residents as safe as possible throughout this trying time.”

Coronavirus: Will Canadians see more wildlife in their backyards as people self-isolate?

The local conservation areas include Scanlon Creek in Bradford, Sheppard’s Bush in Aurora, Thornton Bales in King, Rogers Reservoir in East Gwillimbury, Whitchurch in Stouffville, the Durham Regional Forest in south and west of Uxbridge, and the Beaver River Wetlands, between Uxbridge and Cannington.

On Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford ordered all non-essential businesses to close by Tuesday, March 24, at 11:59 p.m.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 671 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario. There have been nine deaths in the province.

