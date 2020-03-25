Coronavirus: All Lake Simcoe Region conservation areas closed

Send this page to someone via email

All conservation areas under the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority are closed until further notice due to the novel coronavirus.

“Due to the non-essential nature of our conservation areas, we are no longer able to maintain trails, hazard trees and undertake other non-essential services during COVID-19,” reads a statement by the local conservation authority.

“This difficult decision was made in support of legislation put in place by the province to stop the spread of COVID-19 and to keep our watershed residents as safe as possible throughout this trying time.”

The local conservation areas include Scanlon Creek in Bradford, Sheppard’s Bush in Aurora, Thornton Bales in King, Rogers Reservoir in East Gwillimbury, Whitchurch in Stouffville, the Durham Regional Forest in south and west of Uxbridge, and the Beaver River Wetlands, between Uxbridge and Cannington.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford ordered all non-essential businesses to close by Tuesday, March 24, at 11:59 p.m.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 671 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario. There have been nine deaths in the province.

2:19 Parks Canada closing national parks to vehicle traffic amid coronavirus pandemic Parks Canada closing national parks to vehicle traffic amid coronavirus pandemic