Coronavirus: Town of Cobourg, Ont. delivers pandemic response update

It wasn’t your typical news conference in Cobourg, Ont. on Wednesday morning.

There were no reporters in this live-to-tape update that was eventually posted to the the town’s new emergency control group YouTube page.

It was the first news conference since the town declared a state of emergency on March 19.

COVID-19 NEWS: Today, we held a virtual press conference with members of our Emergency Control Group including Mayor Henderson, CAO Ian Davey, Fire Chief Mike Vilneff & @CobourgPolice Chief @ChiefVandeGraaf. "Coming Together by Staying Apart." Videos: https://t.co/907G4p4uzl pic.twitter.com/xBevqUwVHu — Town of Cobourg (@TownofCobourg) March 25, 2020

“Just recently, I declared a state of emergency that enables us to get additional resources and get provincial funds as required,” said mayor John Henderson.

The town’s emergency operations centre was activated on March 15, and with the call for the public to keep its distance, the emergency control group is meeting daily — virtually.

“This new way of operating is proving to be productive and efficient in this ever-changing environment we’re working in,” said Mike Vilneff, town fire chief and community emergency management coordinator.

2:14 First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Cobourg First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Cobourg

Meanwhile, Cobourg Police will enforce all non-essential closures as mandated by the province.

“First offence, education and a caution and forced closure; second offence, charges will be laid,” said police chief Paul VandeGraaf, describing the consequences of non-compliance.

All municipally-owned facilities and playgrounds remain closed to the public.

“[We’re] updating social distancing procedures for transit by relieving all fares and limiting the number of passengers on each bus,” said Ian Davey, town CAO and manager of the emergency operations centre.

The town will soon launch a public inquiry line for residents to get information on municipal programs, services, health updates and redirection to essential services.

“In summary, please remain calm, follow the Ontario protocols and call your loved ones with positive affirmation,” added Henderson.

