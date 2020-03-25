Menu

Police investigating pellet gun shooting at Kingston mall

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 4:37 pm
Kingston police are looking for two suspects who allegedly shot someone with a pellet gun at outside of the Cataraqui Centre.
Google Street View

Kingston police are looking for two suspects who allegedly shot someone with a BB gun at a Kingston mall.

Police say the incident happened March 16, at 1:30 p.m., when two male suspects shot another person multiples times with a pellet gun.

Before the shooting, police say, words were exchanged between the suspects and the victim at the southwest doors of the Cataraqui Centre.

READ MORE: Kingston police receive report of 6 men on Queen’s campus with gun

“The suspects then followed the victim into the parking lot and confronted him when they were near the library. One suspect drew a pellet handgun and the victim was shot multiple times,” police said.

Kingston police did not respond to a request for further information.

The suspects are still at large, and Kingston police are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify them.

The suspects are described as Caucasian males, between 16 to 18 years old, and approximately five-feet-nine-inches tall with thin builds.

Queen's students celebrated St. Patrick's Day after health officials urged against it
Queen’s students celebrated St. Patrick’s Day after health officials urged against it

The male with the handgun was wearing a bright yellow hoodie and a black neoprene mask. The second male was wearing a bright red hoodie.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Det. Adam Slate at 613-549-4660 ext. 6366 or via email at aslate@kingstonpolice.ca.

To provide tips anonymously, call the Kingston police general number at 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and ask to remain anonymous.

