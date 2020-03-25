$30,000 in drugs seized during St. Catharines police raid, 3 arrested

Send this page to someone via email

Three people, including two from Hamilton, Ont., are facing multiple charges after a police raid in St. Catharines, Ont.

Niagara Regional Police say they responded to a report Tuesday afternoon of armed men at a home on Niagara Street near Church Street.

With help from the Emergency Task Unit and K9 units, police arrested two adults and a teenager at the home.

Police say that while no firearms were found, they did seize nearly $30,000 worth of fentanyl and cocaine as well as some cash.

Schakeil Nixon, 23, of Hamilton, a 17-year-old Hamilton boy, and Samantha Alligood, 30, of St. Catharines have been charged with drug trafficking offences.

