Crime

$30,000 in drugs seized during St. Catharines police raid, 3 arrested

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted March 25, 2020 5:35 pm
Niagara Regional Police have arrested three people on drug charges.
Niagara Regional Police have arrested three people on drug charges. Don Mitchell / Global News

Three people, including two from Hamilton, Ont., are facing multiple charges after a police raid in St. Catharines, Ont.

Niagara Regional Police say they responded to a report Tuesday afternoon of armed men at a home on Niagara Street near Church Street.

With help from the Emergency Task Unit and K9 units, police arrested two adults and a teenager at the home.

Police say that while no firearms were found, they did seize nearly $30,000 worth of fentanyl and cocaine as well as some cash.

Schakeil Nixon, 23, of Hamilton, a 17-year-old Hamilton boy, and Samantha Alligood, 30, of St. Catharines have been charged with drug trafficking offences.

