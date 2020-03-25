Menu

Crime

Cobourg man charged in December 2019 collision that injured 2 people: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 2:49 pm
2 injured in head-on collision on County Road 2 near Cobourg: OPP
A SUV and a minivan collided on County Road 2 between Cobourg and Port Hope on Dec. 19, 2019.

A Cobourg man has been charged following an investigation into a two-vehicle collision just west of the town last December.

On Dec. 19, around 8 p.m., Northumberland emergency responders attended a two-vehicle collision on County Road 2 between Apple Orchard Road and Lovshin Road just west of Cobourg in Hamilton Township.

READ MORE: Two injured in collision on County Road 2 between Cobourg and Port Hope

OPP say the collision involved a westbound van and an eastbound SUV. Both drivers were taken to hospital but the driver of the van was later airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries.

On Wednesday, OPP said that following their investigation, one person has been charged.

Scotland Wharram, 48, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg at a future date, OPP said. 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CollisionCobourgPort HopeNorthumberland CountyNorthumberland OPPCounty Road 2County Road 2 collision
