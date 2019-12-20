Two injured in collision on County Road 2 between Cobourg and Port Hope

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were taken to hospital – one with serious injuries – following a collision between Cobourg and Port Hope on Thursday night.

According to OPP, around 8:05 p.m. a westbound minivan and an eastbound SUV collided on County Road 2 between Apple Orchard and Lovshin roads, about midway between the towns. OPP, Northumberland EMS and the Hamilton Township Fire Department responded to the scene.

Serious collision that occurred on Dec 19th at 8:05pm has closed Cty Rd 2 between Apple Orchard Rd & Lovshin Rd west of #Cobourg. Both drivers taken to local hospital with injuries, one was later air lifted to Toronto. Cty Rd 2 remains closed while Investigation continues.^kj pic.twitter.com/S3pZ57qo9Z — OPP Central (@OPP_CR) December 20, 2019

OPP say both drivers were taken to hospital. The driver of the van was later airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries, OPP said.

On Friday morning, OPP said County Road 2 remains closed for the investigation.

