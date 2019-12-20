Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Cobourg

Two injured in collision on County Road 2 between Cobourg and Port Hope

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 20, 2019 9:12 am
Updated December 20, 2019 9:19 am
Two mini-vans collided on County Road 2 between Cobourg and Port Hope on Thursday night. 2 people were taken to hospital.
Two mini-vans collided on County Road 2 between Cobourg and Port Hope on Thursday night. 2 people were taken to hospital. OPP/Twitter

Two people were taken to hospital – one with serious injuries – following a collision between Cobourg and Port Hope on Thursday night.

READ MORE: 3 injured in head-on collision on Hwy. 28 east of Peterborough

According to OPP, around 8:05 p.m. a westbound minivan and an eastbound SUV collided on County Road 2 between Apple Orchard and Lovshin roads, about midway between the towns. OPP, Northumberland EMS and the Hamilton Township Fire Department responded to the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say both drivers were taken to hospital. The driver of the van was later airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries, OPP said.

On Friday morning, OPP said County Road 2 remains closed for the investigation.

More to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CollisionCobourgPort HopeNorthumberlandNorthumberland CountyTown of CobourgCounty Road 2Cty. Rd. 2
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.