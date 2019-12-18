3 injured in head-on collision on Hwy. 28 east of Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were transported to hospital following a head-on collision on Highway 28 in Douro Dummer Township on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the crash involving a pickup truck and a Home Depot work van near County Road 8 around 1 p.m.

Peterborough County OPP on scene say the pickup truck was travelling eastbound and the driver failed to see the stop sign at the intersection. Police say the driver allegedly turned and struck the southbound van, causing both vehicles to go into the ditch.

Two people in the van and the pickup driver were all taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with unknown injuries.

OPP have not stated if any charges will be laid.

The intersection was closed for about an hour as police investigated and the vehicles were removed.

