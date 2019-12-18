Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Cows killed in truck crash just west of Peterborough: OPP

By Global News
Posted December 18, 2019 11:18 am
Updated December 18, 2019 1:07 pm
Cows killed in crash west of Peterborough: OPP
Two cows were killed following a crash on Hwy. 7 in Cavan Monaghan Township on Tuesday night.

Peterborough County say two cows were killed after a truck towing a cattle trailer crashed just west of the city on Tuesday night.

It happened around 6 p.m. when the truck left Stewart Line at Highway 7 and struck a light pole in Cavan Monaghan Township.

READ MORE: OPP investigating reported assault at Hwy. 7 restaurant in Havelock

The trailer ended up on its side.

Hwy. 7 was closed at North Monaghan Parkway for a short time as other cattle inside the trailer were moved to another vehicle, police said.

Police say the driver was not injured in the crash.

On Wednesday afternoon, OPP stated Daniel McHattie, 43, of Cavan-Monaghan Township was charged with failure to stop at a red-light.

VR used in experiment on cows in Russia to see if it reduces anxiety
VR used in experiment on cows in Russia to see if it reduces anxiety
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough CountyHighway 7Hwy 7Highway 7 CrashCattle KilledCows killedCrash With Cows
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.