Cows killed in truck crash just west of Peterborough: OPP

Peterborough County say two cows were killed after a truck towing a cattle trailer crashed just west of the city on Tuesday night.

It happened around 6 p.m. when the truck left Stewart Line at Highway 7 and struck a light pole in Cavan Monaghan Township.

The trailer ended up on its side.

Hwy. 7 was closed at North Monaghan Parkway for a short time as other cattle inside the trailer were moved to another vehicle, police said.

Police say the driver was not injured in the crash.

On Wednesday afternoon, OPP stated Daniel McHattie, 43, of Cavan-Monaghan Township was charged with failure to stop at a red-light.

