Calgary Humane Society introduces online adoption amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Calgary Humane Society closed its doors to the public on March 16 due to safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

One week after the closure, the organization introduced an online adoption process, enabling residents to find a furry companion during a time of isolation.

“This is a great opportunity to introduce a new pet into the home, as many people currently have more time to spend bonding with their new pet,” Jessica Bohrson with the Calgary Humane Society said. Tweet This

“As of March 24, we have begun a modified adoption process and have since been receiving a number of new applications for our adoptable animals.”

Since being closed to the public for a number of days, Bohrson said the society is expecting to see an increase in applications in the coming days.

“It is very important that people continue to consider adopting animals during this crisis,” she said. Tweet This

“We haven’t had a large increase in applications, but that is likely.”

As part of the online system, residents wanting to adopt will complete an online lifestyle survey and then undergo a phone interview, before being invited to visit the animal in-person.

With the uncertainty of the COVID-19 crisis, it’s important that we find loving homes for our animals as soon as possible. We are now processing modified adoptions!

Please help us to spread the word, #yyc! ❤️🐾 More info at: https://t.co/4gLcbpH2kG pic.twitter.com/fwhso1gaYG — Calgary Humane Society (@CalgaryHumane) March 24, 2020

Bohrson said regulations surrounding entering the facility have also been changed to support safety recommendations during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Those new regulations include: only one person over the age of 18 is allowed to attend the animal meet-and-greet at the facility.

“Our top priority is the safety of our staff and the public,” Bohrson said. Tweet This

“The online system helps to ensure this safety is maintained.”