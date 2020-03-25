Coronavirus: Hamilton set to host second virtual town hall meeting on COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton residents who have questions about COVID-19 will have a chance to get some answers Wednesday night.

The City of Hamilton is holding its second virtual town hall meeting, starting at 7 p.m.

The town hall will include Hamilton mayor Fred Eisenberger, a representative from the city’s office of medical health, and general manager of healthy and safe communities, Paul Johnson.

Residents can submit questions on the city’s website at www.hamilton.ca/askcovidquestions and Twitter account @cityofhamilton.

The town hall will be streamed live on the City of Hamilton’s YouTube channel.

Hamilton Public Health confirmed 35 cases of COVID-19 in the city on Tuesday. Two of the cases have not been connected to travel and are believed to be through community transmission.

TONIGHT at 7pm: Join us for a Virtual Town Hall discussing COVID-19 in #HamOnt. Guests include @HamiltonsMayor, The Office of the Medical Officer of Health and EOC Director Paul Johnson. Streaming LIVE on YouTube and @cable14.https://t.co/dSAwd7hXke pic.twitter.com/h8z267oXFr — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) March 25, 2020

Hamilton Public Health (HPH) says the first death in the city from COVID-19 was an 80-year-old female resident from Heritage Green Nursing Home. She died at St. Joseph’s Hospital on Charlton Avenue Tuesday morning.

The victim had been in isolation at the hospital since March 16, according to the agency.

On the weekend, public health declared a coronavirus outbreak at Heritage Green Nursing Home in Stoney Creek, Ont. after a second resident at the facility, a 55-year-old woman, tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

So far, nine people connected to the COVID-19 virus have died in Ontario, with eight over the age of 70, according to the province.

In addition to the death in Hamilton, two of Ontario’s deaths have been connected to the Barrie-area. A third case is a man in his 70s being treated at a hospital in Barrie. He reportedly had contact with an individual with COVID-19.

The youngest to die from COVID-19 is a 51-year-old Milton, Ont., father.

The other five deaths are two people in their 70s in the Toronto-area, a man in his 80s from Lindsay, a woman in her 90s in Oshawa, a man in his 90s in Durham Region, and a St. Catharines resident in his 80s.

Last week, the city of Hamilton began aggressive measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, implementing significant closures across the region but stopping short of declaring a state of emergency.

The city closed all municipal facilities to the public including municipal buildings, service centres, libraries and public counters.

Hamilton Street Railway is operating on its weekend schedule, asking riders to board from the rear of the vehicle.

The Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) is closing all of its conservation areas. They warn that anyone entering any of their attractions will be considered trespassing and subject to fines.

Areas affected include Christie Lake, Confederation Beach Park, Devil’s Punchbowl, Wild Waterworks, and several other natural areas.

On Wednesday, Hamilton mayor Fred Eisenberger told Global News that the city began placing signs up at park play structures warning residents that the equipment is not sanitized.

The move came after the city’s emergency operations centre (EOC) received a deluge of emails from concerned residents telling stories about large gatherings not practicing social distancing in the city’s parks and conservation areas.

“We’re all in the same boat. And so what we need is patience from people and we need them to adhere to the public health recommendations,” said Eisenberger.

