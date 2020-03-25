Alberta Emergency Alert issued amid 911 outage for Telus Mobility customers

Send this page to someone via email

An emergency alert was issued in Alberta Wednesday morning, warning Albertans who are with Telus for their cellphone service they are unable to call 911 from anywhere in the province.

According to an alert sent out by Alberta Emergency Alert Wednesday morning, the outage is affecting customers’ ability to contact 911.

The City of Red Deer was first informed by Telus of the issue just after 9:30 a.m.

The City of Airdrie was included in the emergency alert just after 10:15 a.m.

The Village of Rockyford was added to the emergency alert at 10:32 a.m.

The alert said Telus cellular customers are not able to dial 911 from anywhere in Alberta.

The outage does not impact landlines. Landlines can still be used to dial 911 from anywhere in Alberta, according to the alert.

The emergency alert said Telus is working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.

If you require emergency assistance from police, fire or ambulance, use a landline or head to your nearest emergency services station, fire station or RCMP detachment.

For the latest information on the alert, head to the Alberta Emergency Alert website.