Crime

Food stolen from Peterborough porch

By Sarah Deeth Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 11:35 am
Police are looking for those responsible for stealing food from a Hunter Street home.
Police are looking for those responsible for stealing food from a Hunter Street home. Peterborough Police Service

The back porch of a Hunter Street home was targeted twice by thieves who snatched booze and food on two occasions, Peterborough police say.

READ MORE: Suspect sought following reported cellphone store break-in in Peterborough

Police say the thefts happened between 5 p.m. March 17 and 7 a.m. March 18 and again between 5 p.m. March 23 and 5 p.m. March 24.

Both times an unknown person or persons entered the home’s rear porch and stole food and alcohol, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

 

