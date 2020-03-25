Food stolen from Peterborough porch

Send this page to someone via email

The back porch of a Hunter Street home was targeted twice by thieves who snatched booze and food on two occasions, Peterborough police say.

Police say the thefts happened between 5 p.m. March 17 and 7 a.m. March 18 and again between 5 p.m. March 23 and 5 p.m. March 24.

Both times an unknown person or persons entered the home’s rear porch and stole food and alcohol, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement