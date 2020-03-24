Menu

Crime

Hamilton, Ont. man arrested in porch theft case: police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted March 24, 2020 4:36 pm
Police have arrested a man in connection with a porch theft in Central Hamilton.
Lisa Polewski, 900CHML

Police have arrested a 40-year-old man after a citizen witnessed a package being stolen from a front porch of a home in central Hamilton.

Just after 5 p.m. Monday, police say a citizen sitting in their vehicle saw a man steal a package from a front porch on East Avenue North.

The witness told police the man walked to the back of a nearby business and opened the package.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Hamilton’s emergency director ‘disheartened’ to see kids in parks during pandemic

Police say officers found the suspect with two bottles of a multi-purpose cleaning solution in a shopping bag — as well as the discarded wrapping paper with the home’s address still intact — behind the store.

READ MORE: Hamilton-area man dead after single-vehicle collision near Mount Hope

The man has been charged with theft and possession under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they confirmed the expected delivery and merchandise with the East Avenue resident.

Stolen parcel? Here’s what you need to know to outsmart ‘porch pirates’
Stolen parcel? Here’s what you need to know to outsmart ‘porch pirates’

Hamilton police are reminding the public to take the following precautions to secure online deliveries:

  • Have an available package box or container on your porch to conceal delivery items
  • Install surveillance cameras at front door
  • Ask a neighbour to pick-up the package from your porch
  • Consider an alternate address
  • Request package be held at a post office
  • Request package be signed for upon delivery
