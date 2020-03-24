Hamilton, Ont. man arrested in porch theft case: police

Police have arrested a 40-year-old man after a citizen witnessed a package being stolen from a front porch of a home in central Hamilton.
Just after 5 p.m. Monday, police say a citizen sitting in their vehicle saw a man steal a package from a front porch on East Avenue North.
The witness told police the man walked to the back of a nearby business and opened the package.
READ MORE: Coronavirus: Hamilton’s emergency director ‘disheartened’ to see kids in parks during pandemic
Police say officers found the suspect with two bottles of a multi-purpose cleaning solution in a shopping bag — as well as the discarded wrapping paper with the home’s address still intact — behind the store.
The man has been charged with theft and possession under $5,000.
Police say they confirmed the expected delivery and merchandise with the East Avenue resident.
Hamilton police are reminding the public to take the following precautions to secure online deliveries:
- Have an available package box or container on your porch to conceal delivery items
- Install surveillance cameras at front door
- Ask a neighbour to pick-up the package from your porch
- Consider an alternate address
- Request package be held at a post office
- Request package be signed for upon delivery
COMMENTS