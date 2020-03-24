Hamilton, Ont. man arrested in porch theft case: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested a 40-year-old man after a citizen witnessed a package being stolen from a front porch of a home in central Hamilton.

Just after 5 p.m. Monday, police say a citizen sitting in their vehicle saw a man steal a package from a front porch on East Avenue North.

The witness told police the man walked to the back of a nearby business and opened the package.

Police say officers found the suspect with two bottles of a multi-purpose cleaning solution in a shopping bag — as well as the discarded wrapping paper with the home’s address still intact — behind the store.

The man has been charged with theft and possession under $5,000.

Police say they confirmed the expected delivery and merchandise with the East Avenue resident.

Hamilton police are reminding the public to take the following precautions to secure online deliveries:

Have an available package box or container on your porch to conceal delivery items

Install surveillance cameras at front door

Ask a neighbour to pick-up the package from your porch

Consider an alternate address

Request package be held at a post office

Request package be signed for upon delivery