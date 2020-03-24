Coronavirus: Tuesday update from Manitoba health officials

Send this page to someone via email

The daily updates continue from Manitoba health officials on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Manitoba’s current novel coronavirus cases stand at 20. One case was added Monday, but another case was removed from the probable list when test results came back negative.

One person has required hospitalization so far and has now been sent home.

Manitoba is currently testing high-priority cases.

