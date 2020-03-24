Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Tuesday update from Manitoba health officials

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted March 24, 2020 9:56 am
In this illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. THE CANADIAN PRESS-CDC via AP, File.
In this illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. THE CANADIAN PRESS-CDC via AP, File.

The daily updates continue from Manitoba health officials on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Global News will livestream the press conference here.

Manitoba’s current novel coronavirus cases stand at 20. One case was added Monday, but another case was removed from the probable list when test results came back negative.

READ MORE: Why Manitoba isn’t doing widespread coronavirus testing right now

One person has required hospitalization so far and has now been sent home.

Manitoba is currently testing high-priority cases.

Winnipeg’s Cadham Provincial Laboratory aims to accelerate COVID-19 testing
Winnipeg’s Cadham Provincial Laboratory aims to accelerate COVID-19 testing
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus in manitobamanitoba coronaviruswinnipeg coronavirusCoronavirus in Winnipegdaily manitoba coronavirus updatehow many cases in manitoba coronavirus
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.