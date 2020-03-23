Manitoba men’s curling champion Jason Gunnlaugson adds ex-champ to lineup

Manitoba men’s curling champion Jason Gunnlaugson has added a former champ to his lineup.
Team Gunnlaugson announced on Twitter they’ve recruited Winnipeg product Matt Wozniak to join their rink.
The new look foursome out of Morris will now include Gunnlaugson, Wozniak, Adam Casey and Connor Njegovan.
The 37-year-old Wozniak hasn’t played the four-man game full-time since the Mike McEwen foursome disbanded nearly two years ago.
The former second for McEwen has focused his attention on mixed doubles events the past two seasons.
Wozniak won a pair of purple hearts with McEwen in 2016 and 2017, and in their 13 years together, they won seven Grand Slam curling titles.
Wozniak replaces Alex Forrest who announced last week he was stepping back from the game.
Team Gunnlaugson missed the playoff round at the Tim Hortons Brier after capturing their first provincial men’s curling championship.
