Manitoba men’s curling champion Jason Gunnlaugson adds ex-champ to lineup

Manitoba men’s curling champion Jason Gunnlaugson has added a former champ to his lineup.

Team Gunnlaugson announced on Twitter they’ve recruited Winnipeg product Matt Wozniak to join their rink.

Excited to welcome Matt Wozniak to Team Gunnlaugson. Can’t wait to get going next year! pic.twitter.com/JICkw60ZPu — Team Gunnlaugson (@TeamJGunns) March 24, 2020

The new look foursome out of Morris will now include Gunnlaugson, Wozniak, Adam Casey and Connor Njegovan.

The 37-year-old Wozniak hasn’t played the four-man game full-time since the Mike McEwen foursome disbanded nearly two years ago.

The former second for McEwen has focused his attention on mixed doubles events the past two seasons.

Wozniak won a pair of purple hearts with McEwen in 2016 and 2017, and in their 13 years together, they won seven Grand Slam curling titles.

Wozniak replaces Alex Forrest who announced last week he was stepping back from the game.

Very sad to be stepping back from curling and from a team with 3 amazing friends. There has been so many awesome memories that will never be forgot. But for now it is long overdue to spend some time focusing on being the best husband, father and even employee that I can be! https://t.co/uIRvvQrJzc — Alex Forrest (@A4est13) March 20, 2020

Team Gunnlaugson missed the playoff round at the Tim Hortons Brier after capturing their first provincial men’s curling championship.

