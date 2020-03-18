Menu

Sports

Team Jennifer Jones adds all-star lead Lisa Weagle, becomes five-player team

By Gregory Strong Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 3:43 pm
Updated March 18, 2020 3:45 pm
Ontario skip Rachel Homan delivers a rock as lead Lisa Weagle, left, and second Joanne Courtney sweep in championship pool action against the Wild Card team at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts at Centre 200 in Sydney, N.S. on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Weagle was shocked to receive word this week that Team Homan would no longer be needing her services. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan.
Ontario skip Rachel Homan delivers a rock as lead Lisa Weagle, left, and second Joanne Courtney sweep in championship pool action against the Wild Card team at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts at Centre 200 in Sydney, N.S. on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Weagle was shocked to receive word this week that Team Homan would no longer be needing her services. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan.

All-star lead Lisa Weagle wasn’t a free agent for long.

The former member of Team Rachel Homan, who was let go last week after a decade-long run with the Ottawa-based rink, has joined Team Jennifer Jones.

The Winnipeg-based Jones team, which includes third Kaitlyn Lawes, second Jocelyn Peterman and lead Dawn McEwen, will now operate as a five-player team.

Jones and Weagle confirmed the news Wednesday morning in phone interviews with The Canadian Press.

“She’s just a super-talented player and one of the best leads to ever play the game,” Jones said. “She works hard on every aspect of her game. But at the end of the day, I think she’s a phenomenal person as well. So I think she’s just going to add a ton of value to our team in every aspect.”

Weagle’s departure from Team Homan was a stunner on the curling scene. They had won three national titles together and reached the Scotties Tournament of Hearts final last month in Moose Jaw, Sask.

