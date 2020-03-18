Team Jennifer Jones adds all-star lead Lisa Weagle, becomes five-player team

All-star lead Lisa Weagle wasn’t a free agent for long.
The former member of Team Rachel Homan, who was let go last week after a decade-long run with the Ottawa-based rink, has joined Team Jennifer Jones.
The Winnipeg-based Jones team, which includes third Kaitlyn Lawes, second Jocelyn Peterman and lead Dawn McEwen, will now operate as a five-player team.
Jones and Weagle confirmed the news Wednesday morning in phone interviews with The Canadian Press.
“She’s just a super-talented player and one of the best leads to ever play the game,” Jones said. “She works hard on every aspect of her game. But at the end of the day, I think she’s a phenomenal person as well. So I think she’s just going to add a ton of value to our team in every aspect.”
Weagle’s departure from Team Homan was a stunner on the curling scene. They had won three national titles together and reached the Scotties Tournament of Hearts final last month in Moose Jaw, Sask.
