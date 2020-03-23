Menu

Coronavirus: Brant County COVID-19 cases include Cambridge health worker, man in critical care

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 8:27 pm
Brant County revealed two more positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday March 23, 2020.
Brant County revealed two more positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday March 23, 2020. @HamHealthSci

One of two new cases of COVID-19 in Brant County includes a man in his 50s currently being treated in critical care, according to the region’s health unit.

Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) says the man — returning from a U.S. trip on March 17 — was initially assessed for COVID-19 and released home to self-isolate.

Story continues below advertisement

 

However, days later his condition worsened and he returned to the hospital late on March 21 to be tested for COVID-19, the results of which returned positive from a nearby lab.

READ MORE: Ontario announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, total hits 489 active coronavirus cases

Meanwhile, the region’s second case is a female in her 40s who works at Cambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH).

She developed mild symptoms while at work on March 18, and tested positive for the virus the following day at a Brant County hospital. The health care worker is now at home self-isolating with mild symptoms.

The health unit says she did not have a history of recent travel. The cause of her affliction is now under investigation.

BCHU say they are working with the Region of Waterloo Public Health to identify any individuals who may have been in contact with the worker during the period before she was symptomatic.

Brant County has now recorded three positive tests for the new coronavirus.

Frontline health-care workers beginning to fall ill with COVID-19
