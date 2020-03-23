Man airlifted to hospital after being shot in Slave Lake home invasion

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are looking for two suspects in connection with a home invasion in northern Alberta, where a man was shot in his own home.

Police officers responded to a reported break-in on 3 Avenue N.W. in Slave Lake, Alta., at 7:20 a.m. on Monday.

“Two suspect males entered a residence and a shot was fired before they fled with some items,” police said in a news release. “An adult male victim suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported via air to an Edmonton hospital.”

Nobody else in the house was injured, police said.

Anyone with information about the break and enter, the shooting or the suspects is asked to call the Slave Lake RCMP detachment at 780-849-3999.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phoning 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.

Story continues below advertisement

Slave Lake is located about 250 kilometres north of Edmonton.