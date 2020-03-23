Coronavirus: Alberta family pleads for COVID-19 compliance

Send this page to someone via email

14-year-old Mikah Dupuis was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in June 2019. As a result of her diagnosis, she must undergo aggressive chemotherapy treatment for two and a half years.

Family members said the chemotherapy weakens her immune system and makes her particularly vulnerable during the COVID-19 outbreak.

14-year-old Mikah Dupuis.

Lina Dupuis, Mikah’s Mom, said neither she nor the family can take any risks with being exposed to the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t know how to protect her other than staying in our home,” Lina said.

“We feel completely helpless. We have been in a state of isolation for months.” Tweet This

Mikah, before diagnosis. Courtesy: Lina Dupuis

During their time of isolation, the family has left chalked messages of love and hope for all those they can’t let inside.

They’re also asking the community around them to be extra cautious.

“When she was diagnosed, her safety fell into the arms of her medical team,” Lina said.

“Now with this new threat, her health and well-being falls into the arms of the entire community.” Tweet This

Messages on Dupuis’s driveway. Jill Croteau/Global News

Mikah also requires extended stays at Alberta Children’s Hospital, but new restrictions at medical facilities mean her parents can’t be together at their daughter’s bedside. New guidelines only allow one parent and no children.

Story continues below advertisement

“When our daughter was diagnosed, the one thing that got us through the fog was visitors and support,” Lina said. “For Mikah’s mental state it was good to have other people to look at other than doctors and nurses.”

Mikah and sister Kya. Courtesy: Lina Dupuis

Her family said they admire Mikah’s strength, but worry her stamina to survive through this is a responsibility far beyond their control.

Lina added she hopes people take isolation directives seriously as there are many other families fighting the same battle as hers.

“It’s devastating, these kids are fighting a battle for their lives already,” Lina said. Tweet This

“Families like ours or any family with a cancer diagnosis are at the mercy of everyone doing the right thing at this point.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m asking and pleading with people to make smart choices and stay home if you can.” Tweet This

Mika’s family is grateful to have the support of Kids Cancer Care which has moved its programming online.