‘Corona challenge’: TikTok star films herself licking airplane toilet seat

The first rule of coronavirus is: you do not lick toilet seats during coronavirus.

TikTok star and Instagram model Ava Louise was flying to Miami when she did the unthinkable in today’s climate.

In footage she first shared to her TikTok account on March 14, she generously licks the toilet seat, throwing up the peace sign before the footage ends.

“Please [repost] this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane,” she wrote in the Twitter caption. The tweet has since garnered 1,600 comments, 1,300 likes and more than 450 retweets.

Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane 🥰😅 pic.twitter.com/x7GX9b4Lxc — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 14, 2020

But Louise, 21, isn’t bothered by the backlash from people like The View co-host Meghan McCain, who tweeted: “Put her ass in jail.”

“I trolled America,” she told the Miami Herald. “It was a clean toilet seat on a sugar daddy’s plane.”

“I feel hot, rich and iconic,” she continued. “If those are the symptoms of corona, then b—ch, I’m ill.”

She also voiced her desire to be a guest on an episode of The View, so she can respond to McCain in person.

While Louise labelled it the “coronavirus challenge,” it doesn’t appear to be being copied by other TikTok users, the New York Post reports.

The respiratory illness, CNN reports, can live up to 72 hours on stainless steel and plastic. It can’t be caught by sitting on a toilet, WDIV-TV says.

Louise became well-known after she appeared on The Dr. Phil Show last June.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

