Canada

Downtown building erupts in heavy smoke, explosion heard: Toronto Fire

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 12:55 pm
Toronto firefighters on scene.
Toronto Fire Service says a three-storey building in the city’s downtown core erupted in heavy smoke on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Wellington Street, near Spadina Avenue, just after 11:30 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Fire officials said the initial call to 911 was for smoke coming from a three-storey semi from the Victorian era that was boarded up. People further reported hearing an explosion from the scene possibly due to propane canisters, the fire department added.

There are also reports that someone may have been doing work in the building. Firefighters are currently looking for anyone possibly inside.

Fire officials said the main body of the two-alarm fire has been knocked down.

