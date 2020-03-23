Clearing the air: Carbon emissions down amid coronavirus outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

The novel coronavirus has brought the world to a screeching halt, and the environment is benefitting in a big way.

In an attempt to decrease the rapid spread of COVID-19, economic activity has been hugely limited, resulting in a decline in CO2 emissions, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Friday.

In a statement, the WMO said cuts in emissions don’t mean the world must stop its fight against climate change.

“Despite local reductions in pollution and improvement in air quality, it would be irresponsible to downplay the enormous global health challenges and loss of life as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said.

“However, now is the time to consider how to use economic stimulus packages to support a long-term switch to more environmentally and climate-friendly business and personal practices.”

A study conducted by Severe Weather Europe says the world typically sees an increase in CO2 emissions in the colder months in the Northern Hemisphere. However, this year has been different.

“We are noticing an interesting development, as the CO2 levels are currently increasing at a much slower rate than expected,” the authors write.

“Looking at the last 12 months of CO2 data from Mauna Loa observatory (in Hawaii), we can see the CO2 rise last year and this season, which shows slower growth than expected.”

Kris Karnauskas, a climate scientist at the University of Colorado Boulder, wrote on Twitter: “I’m not certain this is caused by #COVID19 but there have only been two years since 1975 when CO2 rose less since the first of the year.”

Countries practising extreme lockdowns, like Italy and China, have seen the biggest decline in air pollution.

The Venice canal, typically bogged down with tourists in gondolas and cruise ships, is now crystal clear, according to photos shared by Twitter user @FolinAlberto.

Cruise ships are typically seen sailing into the Venice lagoon and have caused harmful levels of pollution, Euro Weekly News reports. Without them, the water has had a chance to clear.

I canali di Venezia senza traffico di barche!!

Il risultato? Acqua limpidissima

