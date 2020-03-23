Wrong-way driver flees police on Hwy. 401 in Napanee: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Kingston man is facing charges after police say he entered Highway 401 the wrong way in Napanee this past week and later fled from officers.

On Sunday, around 3 p.m., Lennox and Addington OPP noticed a driver merging onto Highway 401 who was travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes at the Palace Road exit.

Police say the vehicle then turned around on the grass median to enter the westbound lanes.

Despite officers trying to stop the vehicle, police say the driver continued to travel in the eastbound lanes. Extra cruisers were called in to stop the driver, according to police.

OPP were finally able to stop the vehicle and eventually charged the 36-year-old Kingston driver, Mohamed Bashier Ibrahim, with fleeing from a peace officer and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Ibrahim is set to appear at a Napanee court on June 2 to answer to his charges.