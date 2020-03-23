Menu

Crime

Wrong-way driver flees police on Hwy. 401 in Napanee: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 11:11 am
Lennox and Addington OPP have charged a man after he allegedly travelled down Highway 401 the wrong way and later attempted to flee from police.
Lennox and Addington OPP have charged a man after he allegedly travelled down Highway 401 the wrong way and later attempted to flee from police. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Kingston man is facing charges after police say he entered Highway 401 the wrong way in Napanee this past week and later fled from officers.

On Sunday, around 3 p.m., Lennox and Addington OPP noticed a driver merging onto Highway 401 who was travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes at the Palace Road exit.

READ MORE: 12 motorists charged with driving the wrong way on Hwy. 401 in Tyendinaga

Police say the vehicle then turned around on the grass median to enter the westbound lanes.

Despite officers trying to stop the vehicle, police say the driver continued to travel in the eastbound lanes. Extra cruisers were called in to stop the driver, according to police.

OPP were finally able to stop the vehicle and eventually charged the 36-year-old Kingston driver, Mohamed Bashier Ibrahim, with fleeing from a peace officer and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement
Transport truck narrowing misses oncoming car driving along a busy road in Stone Mills Township
Transport truck narrowing misses oncoming car driving along a busy road in Stone Mills Township

Ibrahim is set to appear at a Napanee court on June 2 to answer to his charges.

