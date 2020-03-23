Menu

Hamilton-area man dead after single-vehicle collision near Mount Hope

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 11:20 am
Updated March 23, 2020 11:23 am
Hamilton police are investigating a single-vehicle crash believed to have killed a Binbrook man.
Hamilton police are investigating a fatal collision south of the city in the Mount Hope area.

Investigators say the crash happened around noon on Sunday near Miles Road and English Church Road East and involved a single vehicle.

Police say a 28-year-old man from Binbrook was found dead inside the black Honda Civic, which had left the roadway.

The vehicle had sustained extensive damage. The cause of the collision has not yet been determined.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Hamilton police at 905-546-4755 or 905-546-4753.

