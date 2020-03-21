Hamilton police investigate two shootings in the east-end

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are looking for the public’s help with two shootings in the east-end in which houses were struck by bullets.

The first happened just before midnight on Thursday near Julian and Britannia avenues.

After responding to a call for shots fired, investigators were able to find a single-bullet lodged in the front door of a nearby residence.

The suspect in that incident is described by witnesses as a man with a slim build with dark clothing and light-coloured shoes.

Police believe this was a targeted shooting.

The second shooting happened early Saturday morning in the area of Webster Road and Chardonnay Street in Stoney Creek – about 5 kilometres from the Thursday night shooting.

Investigators say those shots were believed to have also hit a nearby home after discovering damage to the property caused by gunfire.

Detectives believe a man between in his 20s with a slim build, a fitted leather jacket may be a suspect. He was last seen fleeing in a newer model white SUV, according to reports.

There were no injuries in either shooting.

Police say they are not making any connections at this time between the two incidents.

Anyone with information can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

