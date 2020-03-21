Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Hamilton police investigate two shootings in the east-end

By Pamela Blair and Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 21, 2020 8:51 am
Updated March 21, 2020 11:00 am
Hamilton police investigate
. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police are looking for the public’s help with two shootings in the east-end in which houses were struck by bullets.

The first happened just before midnight on Thursday near Julian and Britannia avenues.

After responding to a call for shots fired, investigators were able to find a single-bullet lodged in the front door of a nearby residence.

READ MORE: Parents, son arrested as police seize more than $500K in drugs from Stoney Creek home

The suspect in that incident is described by witnesses as a man with a slim build with dark clothing and light-coloured shoes.

Police believe this was a targeted shooting.

The second shooting happened early Saturday morning in the area of Webster Road and Chardonnay Street in Stoney Creek – about 5 kilometres from the  Thursday night shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say those shots were believed to have also hit a nearby home after discovering damage to the property caused by gunfire.

READ MORE: Bones found in industrial area in Ancaster: Hamilton police

Detectives believe a man between in his 20s with a slim build, a fitted leather jacket may be a suspect. He was last seen fleeing in a newer model white SUV, according to reports.

There were no injuries in either shooting.

Police say they are not making any connections at this time between the two incidents.

Anyone with information can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

Hamilton police investigate quadruple shooting that kills a man and woman, injures others
Hamilton police investigate quadruple shooting that kills a man and woman, injures others
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton Policeno injuriesmale suspectWhite SUVbullet holes in houseStoney Creek shots firedWebster and Chardonnay Streets
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.