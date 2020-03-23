19-year-old charged after allegedly stealing bagels, cigarettes in Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police say they’ve charged a 19-year-old man with robbery after he allegedly entered an east-end store on Sunday night, told the employee he was robbing the shop and made off with bagels and cigarettes.

The young man entered a store in the 1600 block of Forest Valley Drive in the Chapel Hill area at around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to a Monday news release from the Ottawa Police Service.

After allegedly stealing the items, police say the man fled on foot but responding officers found him nearby and arrested him.

The young man has since been charged with robbery and was released under conditions, according to the police service.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 23.

