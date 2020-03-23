Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

London’s deputy mayor offers online civics class for kids stuck at home due to COVID-19

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted March 23, 2020 9:29 am
Ward 4 Coun. and Deputy Mayor Jesse Helmer during a committee meeting inside London's city hall.
Ward 4 Coun. and Deputy Mayor Jesse Helmer during a committee meeting inside London's city hall. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

London’s deputy mayor is looking to teach children about the city in which they live as the province’s publicly funded schools face two more weeks of closures amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

The lesson will be provided in a Facebook Live on Monday entitled At-Home Civics Class with Deputy Mayor Jesse Helmer.

“I’m certainly not going to be as interesting or as fun as a John Legend concert, but I thought I’d do something to help the kids learn about what’s going on at the city level of government,” said Helmer, who also serves as city councillor for Ward 4.

Story continues below advertisement

Kids will have a chance to have their questions answered by Helmer during Monday morning’s online lesson.

The deputy mayor has already received a number of inquiries prior to the broadcast and told Global News that kids ask some of the toughest questions.

“They’re not so much questions about how does local government work, but they’re questions like: ‘Are you stressed out? How are you doing? What is it like doing your job right now?'” Helmer said.

“Kids have a way of doing that sometimes. They just ask basic questions that get right into the heart of the matter.”

READ MORE: March break is over, but Ontario students are still out of class

Monday’s broadcast kicks off at 10:30 a.m.

There are no plans for future lessons, but Helmer remains open to the idea, depending on how well the first lesson is received.

“If it’s modestly successful, potentially it might spread to other communities,” he said.

How to talk to your kids about COVID-19
How to talk to your kids about COVID-19
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19LondonCanada CoronavirusLondon City CouncilJesse HelmerLondon coronaviruscivics lesson for kidscivics lesson for kids Londonschools closed coronavirus
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.