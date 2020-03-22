Winnipeg firefighters respond to apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg firefighters have responded to a fire call at an apartment building in Point Douglas.

Crews arrived sometime before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon to the building at Sutherland Avenue and Argyle Street North.

Residents at the three-storey apartment had to be evacuated.

There’s no word on if anyone was injured or the cause.

