Winnipeg firefighters respond to apartment fire

Winnipeg firefighters have responded to a fire call at an apartment building in Point Douglas.
Crews arrived sometime before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon to the building at Sutherland Avenue and Argyle Street North.
Residents at the three-storey apartment had to be evacuated.
There’s no word on if anyone was injured or the cause.
