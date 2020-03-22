Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Winnipeg firefighters respond to apartment fire

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted March 22, 2020 6:30 pm
Fire crews at a fire at an apartment building in Point Douglas.
Fire crews at a fire at an apartment building in Point Douglas. Michael Draven

Winnipeg firefighters have responded to a fire call at an apartment building in Point Douglas.

Crews arrived sometime before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon to the building at Sutherland Avenue and Argyle Street North.

Residents at the three-storey apartment had to be evacuated.

There’s no word on if anyone was injured or the cause.

Manager of Winnipeg’s emergency operations centre on reports a city fire station closed over COVID-19 fears
Manager of Winnipeg’s emergency operations centre on reports a city fire station closed over COVID-19 fears

 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Firewinnipeg
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.