Politics

Manitoba government extends tax payment, filing deadlines for businesses

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted March 22, 2020 3:35 pm
Manitoba premier Brian Pallister.
Manitoba premier Brian Pallister. The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government announced it’s extending tax filing deadlines for some businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Premier Brian Pallister said Sunday some small and medium-sized businesses will have two extra months to pay the province the PST collected.

“Manitoba businesses are facing a challenging economic situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and we want to help them out by giving them more time to submit provincial taxes,” Pallister said in a statement.

“Some businesses may need to access these extra funds and we want to provide them with that flexibility.”

The province said the move to extend the April and May filing deadlines could help more than 20,000 businesses.

Businesses will also have up to two additional months to remit the payroll tax, the province stated.

While the government is limiting the extensions to businesses with monthly remittances of no more than $10,000, they said they will work with other businesses who are above that cap.

