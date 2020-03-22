Menu

Traffic

19-year-old fined, charged with stunt driving near Lower Sackville

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted March 22, 2020 10:19 am
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. .
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. . Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia RCMP charged a 19-year-old man with stunt driving after he was caught speeding on Highway 102 near Lower Sackville.

Around 1:49 p.m. on Saturday, officers said a white sedan zoomed by Exit 4B, activating their radar detector, which measured the vehicle’s speed at 177 kilometres per hour.

That’s 77 kilometres per hour above the posted speed limit.

READ MORE: Halifax police investigating shots fired in Spryfield

According to a news statement from the RCMP, the vehicle was seized and impounded.

The 19-year-old was fined $2,422.50 and charged for stunting, as well as having a suspended license.

“The RCMP want to remind the public that speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads,” reads the Sunday morning statement.



READ MORE: Man charged after fatal pedestrian collision in Halifax

“Road Safety is a priority for the RCMP, and drivers are reminded to make it their priority as well. If you see someone driving unsafely on our roads, report it by calling the RCMP at 1-800-803-RCMP (7267) or 911.”

 

