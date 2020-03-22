Coronavirus questions answered in Global News primetime special

This is an unprecedented time for Canadians and everybody around the world. As the novel coronavirus spreads, every day brings to the fore new questions, new concerns and a cascade of unfiltered information from all corners of the globe.

Global News wants to help Canadians from all walks of life aggregate and understand the latest about COVID-19 — from parents worried about their children being out of school to those caring for higher-risk people, and those who may now be out of work or suddenly without income — with special news presentation Coronavirus: Canada in Crisis. It will air across the country on Monday, March 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, 9 p.m. CT, 8 p.m. MT and 11 p.m. AT on Global.

Global National anchor Dawna Friesen will be joined by Global Toronto anchor Farah Nasser to take a close look at the hard facts, but also the human side of the story. Global News is comprised of individuals whose lives have been upended by the pandemic, and who work hard to carry on just like you. We too want to analyze and understand how coronavirus is impacting our lives, and what we can all do together as a community to cope, heal and move forward.

Canadians as a whole need to be informed and aware; we are here to do our utmost to assure that.

Over the last few weeks, both Friesen and Nasser have been helping Canada navigate through unprecedented news coverage amid the pandemic. While on the frontlines, the two journalists have provided the most up-to-date and accurate information to people whose first priority is looking to make sure their families and neighbourhoods are safe.

“We’re all adapting our lives, finding ways to cope, worrying about our health and finances and wondering when this will all end,” said Friesen. “This is a war without a human enemy, and we’re seeking straight talk and honest answers about what we can do to get through this.”

“There isn’t anyone in the country whose life has not been changed by this crisis,” agreed Nasser. “From a positive case in our newsroom, to completely changing how we tell you the news – we’re no different.

“In this special I’ll be joining Dawna Friesen from self-isolation, bringing you stories of Canadians from coast to coast, to show each other we’re not alone in this.”

Friesen will speak to medical experts Dr. Bruce Aylward, senior advisor to the Director-General of the World Health Organization, and Dr. Michael Gardam, Chief of Staff at Toronto’s Humber River Hospital.

Coronavirus: Canada in Crisis seeks to guide the country through the facts about coronavirus and explore exceptional personal stories of those impacted.

As part of the special, a Global News personality will publicly confirm their positive COVID-19 diagnosis and share how the virus has affected them and their reporting.

“This is the biggest story of our time. As a trusted news source, it is more important than ever for Global News to distribute important health, safety and economic information and help the country separate truth from fiction,” said Ward Smith, Senior Vice-President, Global News. “Coronavirus: Canada in Crisis will both analyze the facts and show how families nationwide have been impacted through powerful human stories.”

Coronavirus: Canada in Crisis airs across Canada on Monday, March 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, 9 p.m. CT, 8 p.m. MT and 11 p.m. AT on Global. It will also stream live on Global’s official YouTube channel.

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

