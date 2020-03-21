‘We’re all in this together’: Ontario health centre encourages positive signs amid COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

As communities across the country take measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, boosts of positivity are popping up in an Ontario beach town.

The Grand Bend Area Community Health Centre has challenged locals through a Facebook post to brighten up the community with signs of support as the COVID-19 pandemic forces residents to stay indoors.

“Many people are at home right now… and at times it can feel a little anxiety-producing or overwhelming,” said Cate Melito, the Chief Executive Officer of the health centre.

“We really felt it was important to have positive messaging to our communities.”

Melito said the focus lately has revolved around changes, cancellations and public health. So she and her team decided to try and boost up the momentum.

“I think people appreciate that there’s a need to incorporate the [message] that ‘we’re all in this together, and nobody’s alone at this time.'”

Melito tells 980 CFPL the sign challenge begun on Tuesday, and the responses have been overwhelmingly positive.

In addition to signs that spread positivity, a big group of volunteers have mobilized to provide positive outreach as well.

“There’s [talk] about a local pandemic support group… [where] 100 volunteers help reach out to community members who may be home alone right now and needing support.”

Local churches and service clubs are also lending a helping hand by connecting people to services they may need while at home.

Signs of positivity were spotted locally in London, Ont., at a residence in the Oakridge area.

CORONAVIRUS: Some Londoners are finding creative ways to bring cheer to their neighbourhoods while practicing social distancing, including this household spotted in Oakridge. #LdnOnt #AloneTogether pic.twitter.com/A7yNAMZVEo — 980 CFPL London News (@AM980News) March 19, 2020

