Woman convicted in connection with Calgary quadruple killing appeals

A woman found guilty on two charges in a Calgary quadruple killing is appealing her convictions and sentences.

Yu Chieh Liao, who also uses the first name Diana, and Tewodros Kebede were sentenced to life in prison last month for the first-degree murder of Hanock Afowerk in 2017.

The remains of sisters Glynnis Fox and Tiffany Ear, as well as those of Cody Pfeiffer, were found in Afowerk’s burned-out car days before his tortured body was found by a rural highway.

Liao was also sentenced to seven years for being an accessory after the slayings of the three victims in the car, and Kebede was given six years for being an accessory after Pfeiffer’s murder.

No one has been charged in the deaths of Pfeiffer, Fox and Ear, who prosecutors believe were killed because they were witnesses to Afowerk’s murder.

Liao’s lawyer, Jennifer Ruttan, lists several grounds for appeal, including that the judge erred in rulings on the admissibility and permissible use of evidence.