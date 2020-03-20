Menu

Health

No new reported cases of COVID-19 in PEI on Friday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 20, 2020 5:30 pm
Officials in PEI say the second Island resident to test positive for COVID-19 travelled on an Air Canada flight from Toronto to Charlottetown on March 11th

Prince Edward Island reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The province has two previously confirmed cases who are at home and are reported to be doing well.

Chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison said the province had conducted 240 tests so far, with 167 negative tests and 71 still pending.

Morrison discussed flight details related to the province’s second confirmed case – a man in his 40s from Queens County who had been travelling in the United Kingdom.

She said he returned to the Island on Air Canada Flight 756, which left Toronto at 9:20 a.m. and landed in Charlottetown at 12:28 p.m. on March 11.

Story continues below advertisement
Children in Riverview, N.B., offer encouragement to elderly amidst coronavirus pandemic

Morrison said the man was not experiencing symptoms on the flight and the risk of transmission is considered low.

“Everyone who was on that flight returning from out of country should be self-isolating for 14 days, and any other passengers on the flight who travelled just within Canada are asked to closely monitor their symptoms,” she said.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
