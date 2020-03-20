Menu

Health

Coronavirus confirmed at 4th Metro Vancouver seniors’ home

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 3:27 pm
Updated March 20, 2020 3:28 pm
A staff member at Coquitlam's Dufferin Care Centre has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
A staff member at Coquitlam's Dufferin Care Centre has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Retirement Concepts

Fraser Health has confirmed a case of the novel coronavirus at a fourth long-term care facility in Metro Vancouver.

The new COVID-19 case involves a staff member at the Dufferin Care Centre in Coquitlam, who is now in isolation at home, officials said Friday.

READ MORE: B.C. care home resident who died of COVID-19 had ‘strong will and quick wit’

The health authority said it is working to identify anyone else who may have been exposed, and taking steps to protect other staff members, residents and family members.

How are British Columbians coping with strange new reality during coronavirus pandemic?
How are British Columbians coping with strange new reality during coronavirus pandemic?

Staff are being prevented from working at any other seniors’ homes.

Fraser Health said it is stepping up screening, cleaning and infection control measures at the facility and notifying staff, residents and families.

READ MORE: Here are the coronavirus financial supports available for British Columbians

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this week, the province restricted access to seniors’ care facilities to essential visits only.

B.C. records 40 new coronavirus cases, and one more care home death
B.C. records 40 new coronavirus cases, and one more care home death

Seniors are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, and have been disproportionately represented among deaths related to the disease.

READ MORE: Coronavirus in B.C.: How you can help people in your community

Seven of B.C.’s eight deaths are connected to North Vancouver’s Lynn Valley Care Centre.

Cases have also been identified at West Vancouver’s Hollyburn House, an independent living facility, and Vancouver’s Haro Park Centre.

As of Friday morning, there were 271 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirusbc coronavirusLong-term Carelong-term care coronavirusdufferin care centresenior coronavirusseniors home coronavirus
