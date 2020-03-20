Coronavirus confirmed at 4th Metro Vancouver seniors’ home

Send this page to someone via email

Fraser Health has confirmed a case of the novel coronavirus at a fourth long-term care facility in Metro Vancouver.

The new COVID-19 case involves a staff member at the Dufferin Care Centre in Coquitlam, who is now in isolation at home, officials said Friday.

The health authority said it is working to identify anyone else who may have been exposed, and taking steps to protect other staff members, residents and family members.

Staff are being prevented from working at any other seniors’ homes.

Fraser Health said it is stepping up screening, cleaning and infection control measures at the facility and notifying staff, residents and families.

Earlier this week, the province restricted access to seniors’ care facilities to essential visits only.

Seniors are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, and have been disproportionately represented among deaths related to the disease.

Seven of B.C.’s eight deaths are connected to North Vancouver’s Lynn Valley Care Centre.

Cases have also been identified at West Vancouver’s Hollyburn House, an independent living facility, and Vancouver’s Haro Park Centre.

As of Friday morning, there were 271 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.