Coronavirus: London City Hall supporting women at increased risk of abuse during COVID-19 pandemic

London City Hall is going purple Saturday night in support of women at increased risk of abuse during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, city officials said the city has been working closely with the London Abused Women’s Centre, Anova, and other agencies to make sure women at risk continue to get support and shelter as needed.

“This is an especially dangerous time for women in abusive relationships who are isolated in their homes. We know many are at an increased risk as a result,” Mayor Ed Holder said.

“It is my hope these purple lights will shine as a symbol of solidarity with women at risk to show them they are not alone, that London cares, and that help is available.”

Thank you @ldnontmayor for encouraging the city of #ldnont to #shinethelight on woman abuse. Women need to know they are not alone. Please light your porches purple. If you need help call 1-866-863-9511 or 519-432-2204. pic.twitter.com/WZVCB1pUmC — Megan Walker (@meggiewalk) March 21, 2020

Holder is encouraging Londoners to shine a purple light outside their home or balcony in solidarity.

On Friday, LAWC decided to limit individuals from coming into their office by offering Skype and phone counselling.

Any women in need of support are encouraged to contact the London Abused Women’s Centre at 519-432-2204, the Anova crisis line at 519-642-3000, or the Assaulted Women’s Help Line at 1-866-863-0511.