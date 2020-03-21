Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: London City Hall supporting women at increased risk of abuse during COVID-19 pandemic

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 21, 2020 4:28 pm
A flood light and two garage lights bathe this Summerside home in a purple glow. .
A flood light and two garage lights bathe this Summerside home in a purple glow. . Liny Lamberink/980 CFPL

London City Hall is going purple Saturday night in support of women at increased risk of abuse during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, city officials said the city has been working closely with the London Abused Women’s Centre, Anova, and other agencies to make sure women at risk continue to get support and shelter as needed.

“This is an especially dangerous time for women in abusive relationships who are isolated in their homes. We know many are at an increased risk as a result,” Mayor Ed Holder said.

“It is my hope these purple lights will shine as a symbol of solidarity with women at risk to show them they are not alone, that London cares, and that help is available.”

Holder is encouraging Londoners to shine a purple light outside their home or balcony in solidarity.

READ MORE: London Abused Women’s Centre still offering services online, by phone amid COVID-19 pandemic

On Friday, LAWC decided to limit individuals from coming into their office by offering Skype and phone counselling.

Any women in need of support are encouraged to contact the London Abused Women’s Centre at 519-432-2204, the Anova crisis line at 519-642-3000, or the Assaulted Women’s Help Line at 1-866-863-0511.

