CNN asks actor Sean Penn for military solutions to stop coronavirus

Hollywood actor Sean Penn spoke to CNN on Thursday night to share his expertise theories on how the United States military could stop the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, in an interview that sparked anger and mockery online.

The actor and activist told CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta — a real doctor — that the U.S. military should be deployed domestically to take control of the situation.

“I wouldn’t blink before I would put the command and control in their hands a month ago, certainly today,” Penn said during the interview.

“There is no greater humanitarian force on the planet than the United States military.” Tweet This

Penn spoke from his activist experience in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake that devastated the country. Penn founded the J/P Haitian Relief Organization to help with Haiti’s recovery, and the organization worked alongside the U.S. military during the crisis.

“There it was a non-fighting mission as it would be here, with the exception of the virus that we’re all fighting as one species against,” Penn said.

Penn has no medical background, although he did play a 19th-century doctor in a movie last year. He has never served in the military.

“Clearly what we have to do and what the military does so well, in terms of co-ordination, co-ordinating with health professionals, co-ordinating with hospitals, building hospitals — they can build a hospital in 25 minutes,” he said, in the middle of a scattered discussion of the military’s capabilities.

Penn recommended a “full deployment” of the U.S. military within the United States and downplayed concern that such a move would turn the country into a police state.

“There can be no argument about, ‘Oh, it’s going to become a police state’ and so on,” he said. “These people understand America and what it’s about.”

Social media users were quick to pounce on Penn’s CNN interview, mocking it as “incoherent” and ridiculing the network for turning to an actor for his advice.

“WWSPD?” one person tweeted. “What would Sean Penn do?”

“I’ve been saying it for days, get Sean Penn on this,” another person wrote.

“If anybody knows what to do in a pandemic, it’s definitely this guy,” one tongue-in-cheek Reddit user said.

*sees that Sean Penn is trending*

🤔🤔🤔

*clicks the link* pic.twitter.com/AmEDr4DWAc — NMC2006 (@NMC2010) March 20, 2020

OMG!!! It is end times..

CNN had Sean Penn on as a Pandemic expert? It doesn’t look like Sanjay Gupta is amused. pic.twitter.com/BJ2Tz7EUUl — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) March 20, 2020

Dont worry everyone

Sean Penn is finally out and ready to save us!!!!!!!

🙄🙄😜😜😜 — Clare wilson🌟🌟🌟 (@clareswares) March 20, 2020

The CNN caption alone is hilarious— “Sean Penn on what needs to be done in a crisis.” https://t.co/eMUN6dHbSl — Fawzia Mirza (@thefawz) March 20, 2020

The actor has repeatedly drawn criticism over the years for some of his activist efforts.

He interviewed Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman for Rolling Stone in 2016, in a move that unintentionally allowed U.S. authorities to locate and apprehend the crime kingpin.

He also attempted to blend his activism with journalism by visiting Iraq after the U.S. invasion in 2005.

Penn says his charity, the CORE Foundation, is helping to distribute food in Georgia. He is also expecting to “co-ordinate” with California Gov. Gavin Newsom on the state’s coronavirus response.

