Saskatoon business owner says customer, ignoring coronavirus guidelines, forced closure

A Saskatoon business has temporarily closed its doors after the owner says a customer came in a day after taking an international flight.

Staff at the Sangster’s supplement store in Lawson Heights Mall were off work starting Thursday, advised to stay home until April 2.

“It was extremely just irresponsible of this person to come in and ignore this self-quarantine [guideline],” store owner Rheanne Haines told Global News.

Health Canada recommends people who have travelled outside of the country self-isolate for 14 days after returning.

The customer told staff she chose not to self-isolate after coming home because she didn’t have any COVID-19 symptoms, though some of the people she travelled with hadn’t been feeling well, Haines said.

Despite not knowing whether the customer had been exposed to the novel coronavirus, Haines said she felt anxious when she heard what happened.

“[I felt] fear for my staff, angry that someone would put them at risk,” she said.

“We have immunocompromised people that come to see us.”

Staff contacted people who had been in the store within an hour of the customer’s visit, Haines said.

Lawson Heights Mall, which denied comment, and the Saskatchewan Health Authority were made aware of what happened, she said.

Local Sangster’s owner Rheanne Haines has closed her store for two weeks due to concerns about the novel coronavirus. Screenshot

Haines said this could have been avoided had the customer heeded advice from health and government officials across the country.

“Your gut wants to say they should be fined or they should be charged with something, but we just want to make sure that everyone’s healthy and safe,” she said.

Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer said the province isn’t considering penalties for people who don’t follow self-isolation recommendations.

“We know that [for] people who’ve come back after holiday … it’s very difficult to stay in one room,” Dr. Saqib Shahad said, noting they can still go for walks as long as they don’t get within two metres of other people.

“You certainly shouldn’t go into a crowded situation even if you’re feeling fine and you’re asymptomatic.”

As of Thursday, Saskatchewan had eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 presumptive cases.

