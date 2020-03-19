Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Toronto residents using technology for responsible learning, socializing

By Albert Delitala Global News
Posted March 19, 2020 8:01 pm
Technological solutions to keep connected amid COVID-19 crisis
WATCH: Schools and City-run buildings are closed, events are called off and many families are self-isolating, but that doesn't mean we're all alone in this world. As Albert Delitala reports, technology is bringing people together in new and necessary ways.

As health officials continue to emphasize the importance of social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19, many in Toronto are turning to technology as a way to interact and collaborate responsibly.

For some, such as the Smith-Wolfe family, the province-wide shutdown of schools has meant a shift to online learning.

“It’s a challenge. They’re both young and they both need attention,” said Abbey Wolfe, referring to her two school-age children, Sammy, seven, and Lexa, five.

The two attend day classes with the UJA Federation’s Koschitzky Centre for Jewish Education. The switch to e-learning has meant some consistency in an unusual time.

“We are definitely getting into a routine,” she said.

READ MORE: G7 summit will be held by teleconference due to coronavirus pandemic: White House

For the approximately 8,000 students in the 14 schools the centre supports, the online classes accomplish more than simply replacing in-school instruction, said Daniel Held, its executive director.

“[They allow] kids to develop the resilience within the context of school, within the nurturing hand of their teachers who can guide them through these really challenging times,” he insisted.
Coronavirus: Working from home leading to feelings of isolation for some

Social distancing measures have also meant changes to many other aspects of the lives of Toronto-area residents.

Aliya Visram hosted her daughter’s sixth birthday party online after the family had to self-isolate following a vacation. Despite its scaled-down nature, she said it still left her daughter happy.

“For her it was the cake and seeing all of her friends,” Visram said.

READ MORE: Big name music artists taking performances online during coronavirus pandemic

Technology expert Marc Saltzman told Global News modern solutions such as video conferencing can allow people to keep their social distance without being alone.

“You and someone else or several other people can simultaneously chat,” he said.

“So you can set up a daily call with your loved ones, with your friends. You could have a glass of wine while you’re chatting.”

Saltzman also recommended “Netflix parties,” which use a free add-on to your web browser to synchronize a movie or show with friends.

“That allows you to simultaneously watch the same Netflix content with someone else, somewhere else and also chat at the same time,” he explained.

