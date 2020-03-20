Menu

Rick Zamperin: Silent sports leagues leave fans craving for more

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted March 20, 2020 6:00 am
National Hockey League arenas remain dark as the sports world is on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
National Hockey League arenas remain dark as the sports world is on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. AP Photo/Nick Wass

It has been more than a week since the COVID-19 pandemic silenced the sporting world.

Leagues around the globe have suspended and, in some cases, cancelled their seasons after players in numerous sports tested positive for coronavirus.

It feels like a part of me has been taken away, and you probably wouldn’t understand that unless you, too, are a hardcore sports fan.

Sports bars & pubs concerned about COVID-19

There is only a trickle of sports news to consume on a daily basis, a far cry from the usual tsunami of material that reaches us on the radio, TV and online.

I vividly remember watching the last time the Toronto Maple Leafs played a game, way back on March 10, as Auston Matthews scored his team-leading 47th goal of the season to lead the Leafs to a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It’s only been 10 days, but it seems like an eternity.

READ MORE: NHL’s first COVID case ‘not surprising’

But that’s not even the worst part.

As excruciating as it has been to see reruns, poker and other non-live sporting events listed on TV, the great unknown of the coronavirus pandemic is when is it all going to come to an end.

I understand that my complaints might sound trivial considering what is going on in the world.

This is just my way of yearning for a return to normal, if that’s even possible.

NHL Coronavirus COVID-19 National Hockey League Toronto Maple Leafs novel coronavirus Auston Matthews
