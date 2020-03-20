Rick Zamperin: Silent sports leagues leave fans craving for more

It has been more than a week since the COVID-19 pandemic silenced the sporting world.
Leagues around the globe have suspended and, in some cases, cancelled their seasons after players in numerous sports tested positive for coronavirus.
It feels like a part of me has been taken away, and you probably wouldn’t understand that unless you, too, are a hardcore sports fan.
There is only a trickle of sports news to consume on a daily basis, a far cry from the usual tsunami of material that reaches us on the radio, TV and online.
I vividly remember watching the last time the Toronto Maple Leafs played a game, way back on March 10, as Auston Matthews scored his team-leading 47th goal of the season to lead the Leafs to a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
It’s only been 10 days, but it seems like an eternity.
But that’s not even the worst part.
As excruciating as it has been to see reruns, poker and other non-live sporting events listed on TV, the great unknown of the coronavirus pandemic is when is it all going to come to an end.
I understand that my complaints might sound trivial considering what is going on in the world.
This is just my way of yearning for a return to normal, if that’s even possible.
