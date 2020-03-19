Saint John Energy to stop disconnections for non-payment during COVID-19

Saint John Energy announced Thursday that it’s stopping disconnections for non-payment until further notice in an effort to support the community during the coronavirus crisis.

“This is an unprecedented time and we understand it comes with significant financial challenges,” said SJE in a written statement on their website.

Saint John Emergency introduced payment options, which include customized payment plans and deferrals, waiving interest fees for past due balances until June 30, and making no power disconnects.

“We recognize this is an unsettling time for everyone in our city, our province, and elsewhere,” said Ray Robinson, president and CEO of Saint John Energy, in a statement.

“Customers struggling to pay bills are encouraged to contact us to discuss payment options. Many groups and organizations are working hard to do their part to make things easier and Saint John Energy is here to help.”

As of Tuesday, Saint John Energy also closed its office and used technology to stay connected with customers.

“We do not expect any disruption to the provision of power at this time. We will continue to work hard to provide the services our customers and our community expect.”