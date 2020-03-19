Coronavirus: N.S. government press briefings to be held virtually  

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government has announced that the media room at One Government Place is now closed to visitors and news conferences will be held virtually.

The province says the decision was made to manage the spread of COVID-19.

“Thirty minutes will be allotted for the question and answer portion of each news conference,” the release reads. “The moderator will facilitate questions with outlets being given the opportunity to ask one question and one follow up if time permits.”

The province has been holding press briefings daily since the first three presumptive cases of COVID-19 were identified on Sunday.

There have since been nine presumptive and three confirmed cases in the province.

