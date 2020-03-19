Menu

Coronavirus: Stock markets continue to sink amid fears of economic fallout

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 19, 2020 10:10 am
Updated March 19, 2020 10:40 am
WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump holds press conference on COVID-19 response

TORONTO — North American stock markets continued to sink in early trading, the day after a trading session that saw stock markets plunge amid fears about the economic fallout from COVID-19.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 340.00 points at 11,381.42, shortly after the open.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Dow Jones set to lose ‘Trump bump,’ stock markets briefly halted

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 653.23 points at 19,245.69. The S&P 500 index was down 67.63 points at 2,330.47, while the Nasdaq composite was down 108.12 points at 6,881.72.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.16 cents US compared with an average of 68.98 cents US on Wednesday.

Coronavirus outbreak: Stock brokers have temperature taken before entering NYSE trading floor
The May crude contract was up US$2.21 at US$23.04 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 2.5 cents at US$1.629 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$1.00 at US$1,478.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 0.85 of a cent at US$2.1595 a pound.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus economyCOVID-19 Economycoronavirus stock marketscoronavirus canada economyCOVID-19 Stock Marketscovid-19 S&Pcovid-19 TSX
